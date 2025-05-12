Rear Adm. Robert Nowakowski at Torrance Armed Forces Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Deputy Commander, Naval Education and Training Command-Force Development, Rear Adm. Robert C. Nowakowski, and his wife Crystal wave to the crowd during the 63rd Annual Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade in Torrance, California May 17, 2025. The Department of Defense sponsors the event each year to honor the service and sacrifices of the U.S. armed forces while fostering patriotism and community connections. (Photo by Gregg T. Smith)