    Rear Adm. Robert Nowakowski at Torrance Armed Forces Day [Image 1 of 2]

    Rear Adm. Robert Nowakowski at Torrance Armed Forces Day

    TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Gregg Smith 

    Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach

    The Deputy Commander, Naval Education and Training Command-Force Development, Rear Adm. Robert C. Nowakowski, and his wife Crystal wave to the crowd during the 63rd Annual Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade in Torrance, California May 17, 2025. The Department of Defense sponsors the event each year to honor the service and sacrifices of the U.S. armed forces while fostering patriotism and community connections. (Photo by Gregg T. Smith)

    This work, Rear Adm. Robert Nowakowski at Torrance Armed Forces Day [Image 2 of 2], by Gregg Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rear Adm. Robert Nowakowski at Torrance Armed Forces Day
    Rear Adm. Robert Nowakowski at Torrance Armed Forces Day

    Torrance Armed Forces Day 2025

