    CONRED and the Guatemalan Army's humanitarian assistance brigade conduct drone exercise [Image 2 of 5]

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    05.16.2025

    A member of Guatemala's national disaster-response coordination agency, known as CONRED, operates a drone May 16, 2025, at Mariscal Zavala military base as part of CENTAM Guardian 2025. The training, which also involved members of humanitarian assistance units from the armies of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, as well as a military officer from the Dominican Republic, was sponsored by the public-private cooperation branch of U.S. Southern Command's exercise and coalition affairs directorate and delivered by the nonprofit Airborne International Response Team with support from Costa Rica’s national fire department. CENTAM Guardian enhances the capacity of participating nations to respond effectively to natural disasters and humanitarian crises through coordinated humanitarian-assistance and disaster-relief operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Michael Cody)

    This work, CONRED and the Guatemalan Army's humanitarian assistance brigade conduct drone exercise [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    HA/DR
    CG25
    CENTAMGUARDIAN25

