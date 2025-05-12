CONRED and the Guatemalan Army's humanitarian assistance brigade conduct drone exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A drone flies above Mariscal Zavala military base on May 16, 2025, during training held as part of CENTAM Guardian 2025. The training, which involved members of Guatemala's national disaster-response coordination agency, known as CONRED; humanitarian assistance units from the armies of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, as well as a military officer from the Dominican Republic, was sponsored by the public-private cooperation branch of U.S. Southern Command's exercise and coalition affairs directorate and delivered by the nonprofit Airborne International Response Team with support from Costa Rica’s national fire department. CENTAM Guardian enhances the capacity of participating nations to respond effectively to natural disasters and humanitarian crises through coordinated humanitarian-assistance and disaster-relief operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Michael Cody)