Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Infantry Division Integrates New Technologies at Combined Resolve 25-2 [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3rd Infantry Division Integrates New Technologies at Combined Resolve 25-2

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Richard Hoppe 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Anton Lane, a combat medic with specialized drone training, assigned to 5-7 Cavalry, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division provides aerial, heat signature surveillance with a Skydio X10E4TT drone during exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 at Hohenfels, Germany on May 17, 2025. TiC is grounded in one principle: increasing the lethality of our formations by creating more agile and mobile units capable of responding to complex combat scenarios (US Army photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Fist Class Richard Hoppe, Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 08:08
    Photo ID: 9043801
    VIRIN: 250517-A-WK979-2092
    Resolution: 4920x3280
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Integrates New Technologies at Combined Resolve 25-2 [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Richard Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Infantry Division Integrates New Technologies at Combined Resolve 25-2
    3rd Infantry Division Integrates New Technologies at Combined Resolve 25-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hohenfels
    EUCOM
    JMRC
    7ATC
    WeAreNATO
    TrainToWin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download