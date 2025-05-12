3rd Infantry Division Integrates New Technologies at Combined Resolve 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Anton Lane, a combat medic with specialized drone training, assigned to 5-7 Cavalry, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division provides aerial surveillance with a Skydio X10E4TT drone during exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 at Hohenfels, Germany on May 17, 2025. TiC is grounded in one principle: increasing the lethality of our formations by creating more agile and mobile units capable of responding to complex combat scenarios (US Army photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Fist Class Richard Hoppe, Released).