Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Infographic for 38G Civil Affairs Military Government Officers assigned to the 353rd Civil Affairs Command [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Infographic for 38G Civil Affairs Military Government Officers assigned to the 353rd Civil Affairs Command

    MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Lt. Col. Brett Walker 

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    38Gs are a subset of Civil Affairs officers with extensive expertise in one of 18 specialty fields including economics, education, judicial systems, transportation, and water/sanitation. These officers provide analysis, insights and guidance to military and civilian leaders all over the world in support of U.S. interests and worldwide security. Many 38Gs are assigned to the elite the 353rd Civil Affairs Command, which is principally comprised of senior soldiers and officers with particular expertise in a broad range of skills in civil-military matters used for furthering global stability. For more information, visit https://www.usar.army.mil/USACAPOC/353rdCACOM/

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 06:46
    Photo ID: 9043727
    VIRIN: 250518-A-PW434-5474
    Resolution: 1024x791
    Size: 278.58 KB
    Location: MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Infographic for 38G Civil Affairs Military Government Officers assigned to the 353rd Civil Affairs Command [Image 3 of 3], by LTC Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Infographic for 38G Civil Affairs Military Government Officers assigned to the 353rd Civil Affairs Command
    Infographic for 38G Civil Affairs Military Government Officers assigned to the 353rd Civil Affairs Command
    Infographic for 38G Civil Affairs Military Government Officers assigned to the 353rd Civil Affairs Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #CivilAffairs
    #38G

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download