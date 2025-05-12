Infographic for 38G Civil Affairs Military Government Officers assigned to the 353rd Civil Affairs Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

38Gs are a subset of Civil Affairs officers with extensive expertise in one of 18 specialty fields including economics, education, judicial systems, transportation, and water/sanitation. These officers provide analysis, insights and guidance to military and civilian leaders all over the world in support of U.S. interests and worldwide security. Many 38Gs are assigned to the elite the 353rd Civil Affairs Command, which is principally comprised of senior soldiers and officers with particular expertise in a broad range of skills in civil-military matters used for furthering global stability. For more information, visit https://www.usar.army.mil/USACAPOC/353rdCACOM/