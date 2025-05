TF SPARTAN leadership visit NSA Bahrain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (May 15, 2025) U.S. Marine Corps senior leaders, assigned to Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, speak with U.S. Army senior leaders, assigned to Task Force Spartan and 38th Infantry Division, during a visit to Naval Support Activity Bahrain. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo)