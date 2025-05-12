Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TF SPARTAN leadership visit NSA Bahrain [Image 1 of 2]

    TF SPARTAN leadership visit NSA Bahrain

    NSA BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN

    05.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Anabel Abreu Rodriguez 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (May 15, 2025) U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Stephen Lightfoot, left, commanding general of Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, speaks with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Dan Degelow, commanding general of Task Force Spartan and 38th Infantry Division, during Degelow’s visit to Naval Support Activity Bahrain. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo)

    TF Spartan, TF 51/5, 38th ID, DV, Bahrain

