TF SPARTAN leadership visit NSA Bahrain

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (May 15, 2025) U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Stephen Lightfoot, left, commanding general of Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, speaks with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Dan Degelow, commanding general of Task Force Spartan and 38th Infantry Division, during Degelow’s visit to Naval Support Activity Bahrain. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo)
