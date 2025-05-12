Aircrew in action: US, Morocco conduct air refueling mission at African Lion 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Stefan Kwiatkowski, an instructor pilot assigned to the 166th Air Refueling Squadron, 121st Air Refueling Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, poses for a photo in front of his KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft before a mission during African Lion 2025 (AL25) in Marrakesh, Morocco, May 15, 2025. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF,) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)