Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aircrew in action: US, Morocco conduct air refueling mission at African Lion 2025 [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Aircrew in action: US, Morocco conduct air refueling mission at African Lion 2025

    MARRAKESH, MOROCCO

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 166th Air Refueling Squadron, 121st Air Refueling Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, pose for a photo in front of their KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft before a mission during African Lion 2025 (AL25) in Marrakesh, Morocco, May 15, 2025. From left, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jamie Hayhurst, a boom operator, stands with 1st Lt. Brad Douglas, a pilot; Capt. Stefan Kwiatkowski, an instructor pilot; and Col. Dennis Bird, director of operations, Joint Forces Headquarters, Ohio Air National Guard. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF,) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 16:16
    Photo ID: 9043285
    VIRIN: 250515-F-IT949-1016
    Resolution: 5396x2653
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: MARRAKESH, MA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircrew in action: US, Morocco conduct air refueling mission at African Lion 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aircrew in action: US, Morocco conduct air refueling mission at African Lion 2025
    Aircrew in action: US, Morocco conduct air refueling mission at African Lion 2025
    Aircrew in action: US, Morocco conduct air refueling mission at African Lion 2025
    Aircrew in action: US, Morocco conduct air refueling mission at African Lion 2025
    Aircrew in action: US, Morocco conduct air refueling mission at African Lion 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Multinational Exercise
    Royal Moroccan Armed Forces
    AfricanLion
    Kingdom of Morocco
    121 ARW
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download