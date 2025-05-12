Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 60 Conducts Mobility Seaman (MOB-S) Assessment Aboard USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79)

SOUDA BAY, Greece – (Mar. 14, 2025) Chief Boatswain’s Mate Earl Simon, assigned to Afloat Training Group (ATG) Norfolk, top left, observes Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) conduct small boat operations during a Mobility Seaman (MOB-S) assessment, in Souda Bay, Greece, Mar. 14, 2025. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)
