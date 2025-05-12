Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 60 Conducts Mobility Seaman (MOB-S) Assessment Aboard USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) [Image 8 of 10]

    Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 60 Conducts Mobility Seaman (MOB-S) Assessment Aboard USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79)

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    03.13.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79)

    SOUDA BAY, Greece – (Mar. 14, 2025) Seaman Denis Ayangbesan, left, and Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Camron Bates, right, both assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79), participate in a small-boat man overboard recovery drill during a Mobility Seaman (MOB-S) assessment, in Souda Bay, Greece, Mar. 14, 2025. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 14:50
    Photo ID: 9043209
    VIRIN: 250314-N-FS061-7349
    Resolution: 4621x3081
    Size: 6.47 MB
    Location: SOUDA BAY, GR
    This work, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 60 Conducts Mobility Seaman (MOB-S) Assessment Aboard USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) [Image 10 of 10], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    US Sixth Fleet
    Europe
    USNAVEU
    FDNF-E

