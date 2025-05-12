Nebraska National Guardsman Spc. Alexander Thomson, Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion (Airborne), 134th Infantry Regiment was named the 2025 National Guard Region V Soldier of the year during an awards ceremony held May 16, 2025 in Oklahoma City. The Region V Best Warrior Competition is an annual event that tests Soldiers and non-commissioned officers on their physical and mental endurance, tactical proficiency and overall Soldiering skills. The winning NCO and Soldier of the year will go on to represent Region V at the National Guard Best Warrior Competition later this year, where they will compete against top Soldiers from all 54 states and territories. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Spc. Brooklyn Clark)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 14:34
|Photo ID:
|9043177
|VIRIN:
|250516-A-MB834-8809
|Resolution:
|3973x5142
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nebraska National Guardsmen take 2025 National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Brooklyn Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nebraska National Guardsmen take 2025 National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition
No keywords found.