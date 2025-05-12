Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebraska National Guardsmen take 2025 National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition [Image 2 of 2]

    Nebraska National Guardsmen take 2025 National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Spc. Brooklyn Clark 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Nebraska National Guardsman Spc. Alexander Thomson, Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion (Airborne), 134th Infantry Regiment was named the 2025 National Guard Region V Soldier of the year during an awards ceremony held May 16, 2025 in Oklahoma City. The Region V Best Warrior Competition is an annual event that tests Soldiers and non-commissioned officers on their physical and mental endurance, tactical proficiency and overall Soldiering skills. The winning NCO and Soldier of the year will go on to represent Region V at the National Guard Best Warrior Competition later this year, where they will compete against top Soldiers from all 54 states and territories. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Spc. Brooklyn Clark)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 14:34
    Photo ID: 9043177
    VIRIN: 250516-A-MB834-8809
    Resolution: 3973x5142
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US
    This work, Nebraska National Guardsmen take 2025 National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Brooklyn Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nebraska National Guardsmen take 2025 National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition
    Nebraska National Guardsmen take 2025 National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition

    Nebraska National Guardsmen take 2025 National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition

    Nebraska National Guard
    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    regional Best Warrior Competition
    RBWOK2025

