Nebraska National Guardsmen take 2025 National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition

Nebraska National Guardsman Spc. Alexander Thomson, Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion (Airborne), 134th Infantry Regiment was named the 2025 National Guard Region V Soldier of the year during an awards ceremony held May 16, 2025 in Oklahoma City. The Region V Best Warrior Competition is an annual event that tests Soldiers and non-commissioned officers on their physical and mental endurance, tactical proficiency and overall Soldiering skills. The winning NCO and Soldier of the year will go on to represent Region V at the National Guard Best Warrior Competition later this year, where they will compete against top Soldiers from all 54 states and territories. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Spc. Brooklyn Clark)