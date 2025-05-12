Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NY National Guardsmen Run WNY Armed Forces Day 5K [Image 20 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NY National Guardsmen Run WNY Armed Forces Day 5K

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    New York National Guard

    Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 153d Troop Command Brigade, 53d Troop Command, New York Army National Guard run in the Western New York Armed Forces Day 5K alongside veterans and civilians in Buffalo, N.Y., May 17, 2025. The guardsmen participated in the race – which celebrates all who served or are currently serving in the military – to build physical fitness and unit camaraderie. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Avery Schneider)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 12:12
    Photo ID: 9043111
    VIRIN: 250517-Z-HB296-1211
    Resolution: 6048x3400
    Size: 8.38 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NY National Guardsmen Run WNY Armed Forces Day 5K [Image 20 of 20], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NY National Guardsmen Run WNY Armed Forces Day 5K
    NY National Guardsmen Run WNY Armed Forces Day 5K
    NY National Guardsmen Run WNY Armed Forces Day 5K
    NY National Guardsmen Run WNY Armed Forces Day 5K
    NY National Guardsmen Run WNY Armed Forces Day 5K
    NY National Guardsmen Run WNY Armed Forces Day 5K
    NY National Guardsmen Run WNY Armed Forces Day 5K
    NY National Guardsmen Run WNY Armed Forces Day 5K
    NY National Guardsmen Run WNY Armed Forces Day 5K
    NY National Guardsmen Run WNY Armed Forces Day 5K
    NY National Guardsmen Run WNY Armed Forces Day 5K
    NY National Guardsmen Run WNY Armed Forces Day 5K
    NY National Guardsmen Run WNY Armed Forces Day 5K
    NY National Guardsmen Run WNY Armed Forces Day 5K
    NY National Guardsmen Run WNY Armed Forces Day 5K
    NY National Guardsmen Run WNY Armed Forces Day 5K
    NY National Guardsmen Run WNY Armed Forces Day 5K
    NY National Guardsmen Run WNY Armed Forces Day 5K
    NY National Guardsmen Run WNY Armed Forces Day 5K
    NY National Guardsmen Run WNY Armed Forces Day 5K

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nationalguard
    NYNG
    53rd Troop Command
    153rd Troop Command Brigade
    WNY Armed Forces Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download