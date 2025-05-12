NY National Guardsmen Run WNY Armed Forces Day 5K

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 153d Troop Command Brigade, 53d Troop Command, New York Army National Guard run in the Western New York Armed Forces Day 5K alongside veterans and civilians in Buffalo, N.Y., May 17, 2025. The guardsmen participated in the race – which celebrates all who served or are currently serving in the military – to build physical fitness and unit camaraderie. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Avery Schneider)