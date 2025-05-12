Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson conducts Anti-terrorism Training while underway in the Indian Ocean [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Ralph Johnson conducts Anti-terrorism Training while underway in the Indian Ocean

    INDIAN OCEAN

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    INDIAN OCEAN (May 14, 2025) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Benjamin Krizek reports his team’s location to the anti-terrorism watch officer during an anti-terrorism training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), May 14. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    Security Forces
    DESRON 15
    Ralph Johnson
    ATTT
    DDG 114

