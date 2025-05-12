USS Ralph Johnson conducts Anti-terrorism Training while underway in the Indian Ocean

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

INDIAN OCEAN (May 14, 2025) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Mark Chesnut from Vero Beach, Florida, climbs down a ladder well while searching for a simulated threat during an anti-terrorism training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), May 14. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)