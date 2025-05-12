Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Thomas Hudner Participates in Formidable Shield 2025 [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Thomas Hudner Participates in Formidable Shield 2025

    AT SEA

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    250514-N-QF023-1605 The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) fires the 5-inch gun while participating in a GUNEX with NATO ships during exercise At-Sea Demonstration (ASD)/Formidable Shield. ASD/FS 25 is the largest at-sea live-fire exercise in the European theater, hosted by U.S. 6th Fleet and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO. ASD/FS 25 is designed to enhance Allied interoperability in a joint, live-fire, Integrated Air and Missile Defense environment using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).

    USS Thomas Hudner
    Formidable Shield
    FOSH 25
    Combat Credible Power

