USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Participates in Formidable Shield 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250514-N-QF023-1454 Gunner’s Mates assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) fire an M2 Browning machine gun during a GUNEX with NATO ships during exercise At-Sea Demonstration (ASD)/Formidable Shield. ASD/FS 25 is the largest at-sea live-fire exercise in the European theater, hosted by U.S. 6th Fleet and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO. ASD/FS 25 is designed to enhance Allied interoperability in a joint, live-fire, Integrated Air and Missile Defense environment using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).