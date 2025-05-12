CENTAM Guardian 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A doctor from the U.S. Army Reserve’s 7454th Medical Operation Readiness Unit examines a child in her mother's lap May 15, 2025, during a global health engagement held as part of CENTAM Guardian 2025. Medical professionals from the U.S. Army Reserve’s 7454th Medical Operation Readiness Unit, the 188th Medical Group of the Arkansas Air National Guard and the Air Force’s 355th Medical Group, as well as Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala and Honduras, are participating in the four-day event, at which free medical care is being provided to several hundred patients per day. CENTAM Guardian facilitates the exchange of best practices in areas such as security response, medical operations, and cyber security, leading to improved collaboration and regional security capacity. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Michael Cody)