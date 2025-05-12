Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTAM Guardian 25 [Image 4 of 6]

    CENTAM Guardian 25

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    05.15.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A doctor and nurse from the U.S. Army Reserve’s 7454th Medical Operation Readiness Unit, with assistance from a medical professional from Guatemala's Ministry of Public Health, attend to a patient May 15, 2025, during a global health engagement held as part of CENTAM Guardian 2025. Medical professionals from the 7454th Medical Operation Readiness Unit, the 188th Medical Group of the Arkansas Air National Guard and the Air Force’s 355th Medical Group, as well as Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala and Honduras, are participating in the four-day event, at which free medical care is being provided to several hundred patients per day. CENTAM Guardian facilitates the exchange of best practices in areas such as security response, medical operations, and cyber security, leading to improved collaboration and regional security capacity. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Michael Cody)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 23:57
    Photo ID: 9042728
    VIRIN: 250515-N-HG583-1014
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT
    CG25
    CENTAMGUARDIAN25

