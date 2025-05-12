U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, right, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and Australian Army Lt. Gen. Simon Stuart, chief of army, pose for a photo during a key leader engagement on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, May 15, 2025. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Audrie Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 21:30
|Photo ID:
|9042610
|VIRIN:
|250515-M-BF878-1004
|Resolution:
|4888x3491
|Size:
|9.3 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SMITH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, COMMARFORPAC meets with Australian Army DV [Image 2 of 2], by Pvt Audrie Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.