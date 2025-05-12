COMMARFORPAC meets with Australian Army DV

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, right, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and Australian Army Lt. Gen. Simon Stuart, chief of army, pose for a photo during a key leader engagement on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, May 15, 2025. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Audrie Nelson)