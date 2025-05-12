Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMMARFORPAC meets with Australian Army DV [Image 1 of 2]

    CAMP SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Pvt. Audrie Nelson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, right, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and Australian Army Lt. Gen. Simon Stuart, chief of army, pose for a photo during a key leader engagement on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, May 15, 2025. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Audrie Nelson)

    Allies and Partners, Indo-Pacific, Inter-operability, Key Leaders, MARFORPAC, USMC, Australian Army

