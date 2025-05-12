Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    125th MRBC participates in Vigilant Guard 2025 [Image 15 of 18]

    125th MRBC participates in Vigilant Guard 2025

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Spc. Mikal Blakley 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers, assigned to the 125th Engineer Multi-Role Bridge Company (MRBC), 122nd Engineer Battalion, South Carolina National Guard, conduct bridging operations during Vigilant Guard at Volunteer Training Site—Nashville, Tennessee, May 16, 2025. The Tennessee Military Department in conjunction with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and more than 30 partnering agencies are conducting a disaster response exercise throughout Tennessee, May 12-18. This exercise gives participants the opportunity to activate and employ their response plans to improve mission command, relationships, and interoperability among federal, state, and local agencies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Mikal Blakley)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 20:49
    Photo ID: 9042549
    VIRIN: 250516-Z-UV960-1317
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.42 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    This work, 125th MRBC participates in Vigilant Guard 2025 [Image 18 of 18], by SPC Mikal Blakley, identified by DVIDS

    VigilantGuard25, TNVigilantGuard25, VG25, South Carolina National Guard, 122 Engineer Battalion

