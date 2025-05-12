125th MRBC participates in Vigilant Guard 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers, assigned to the 125th Engineer Multi-Role Bridge Company (MRBC), 122nd Engineer Battalion, South Carolina National Guard, conduct bridging operations during Vigilant Guard at Volunteer Training Site—Nashville, Tennessee, May 16, 2025. The Tennessee Military Department in conjunction with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and more than 30 partnering agencies are conducting a disaster response exercise throughout Tennessee, May 12-18. This exercise gives participants the opportunity to activate and employ their response plans to improve mission command, relationships, and interoperability among federal, state, and local agencies. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Mikal Blakley)