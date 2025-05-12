Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Ready Reserves: OCAR and 9th MSC Lead Strategic LANPAC Panel on Reserve Force Integration in the Indo-Pacific [Image 9 of 11]

    Combat Ready Reserves: OCAR and 9th MSC Lead Strategic LANPAC Panel on Reserve Force Integration in the Indo-Pacific

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Cody Ford 

    9th Mission Support Command

    Senior military leaders from across the Indo-Pacific participate in the LANPAC 2025 panel discussion, “Combat Ready Reserves,” hosted by the Office of the Chief of Army Reserve (OCAR) in collaboration with the 9th Mission Support Command (9th MSC). The panel emphasized the critical role of reserve forces in integrated deterrence, forward posture, and multinational interoperability in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 16:50
    Photo ID: 9041916
    VIRIN: 250515-A-RS492-7824
    Resolution: 5600x4480
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Ready Reserves: OCAR and 9th MSC Lead Strategic LANPAC Panel on Reserve Force Integration in the Indo-Pacific [Image 11 of 11], by Cody Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat Ready Reserves: OCAR and 9th MSC Lead Strategic LANPAC Panel on Reserve Force Integration in the Indo-Pacific

    USARPAC
    USAR
    OCAR
    LANPAC
    INDOPACOM
    LANPAC25

