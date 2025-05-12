Combat Ready Reserves: OCAR and 9th MSC Lead Strategic LANPAC Panel on Reserve Force Integration in the Indo-Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior military leaders from across the Indo-Pacific participate in the LANPAC 2025 panel discussion, “Combat Ready Reserves,” hosted by the Office of the Chief of Army Reserve (OCAR) in collaboration with the 9th Mission Support Command (9th MSC). The panel emphasized the critical role of reserve forces in integrated deterrence, forward posture, and multinational interoperability in the Indo-Pacific region.