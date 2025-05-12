Combat Ready Reserves: OCAR and 9th MSC Lead Strategic LANPAC Panel on Reserve Force Integration in the Indo-Pacific

Photo By Cody Ford | Senior military leaders from across the Indo-Pacific participate in the LANPAC 2025...... read more read more Photo By Cody Ford | Senior military leaders from across the Indo-Pacific participate in the LANPAC 2025 panel discussion, “Combat Ready Reserves,” hosted by the Office of the Chief of Army Reserve (OCAR) in collaboration with the 9th Mission Support Command (9th MSC). The panel emphasized the critical role of reserve forces in integrated deterrence, forward posture, and multinational interoperability in the Indo-Pacific region. see less | View Image Page

WAIKIKI, Hawaii – The Office of the Chief of Army Reserve (OCAR), in partnership with the 9th Mission Support Command (9th MSC), hosted a high-impact panel discussion titled “Combat Ready Reserves” during the 2025 LANPAC Symposium and Exposition. The discussion, moderated by 9th MSC Commanding General Brig. Gen. Katherine Trombley, brought together senior military leaders from across the Indo-Pacific to explore the critical role of reserve forces in regional security and readiness.



Panelists included Maj. Gen. Joseph Lestorti, OCAR G-3/5/7; Maj. Gen. Scott Winter, Deputy Commanding General – Strategy and Plans, U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC); Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, Commanding General, 8th Theater Sustainment Command (8th TSC); and Maj. Gen. Ramon Zagala, Commander, Philippine Army Reserve Command. Together, they emphasized the integration of reserve forces into the “Total Army,” the importance of persistent forward presence, and the modernization required to meet evolving threats.



Maj. Gen. Lestorti set the tone for the discussion, stating, “When I put my uniform on, it says, United States Army. We’re one Army… We must view ourselves as a total Army in order to fight in this theater.” He stressed that the Indo-Pacific is the decisive theater, where security depends on integrated deterrence built through joint readiness, allied interoperability, and forward presence.



Maj. Gen. Gardner reinforced the message of unity and operational reach, noting, “(Reserves) allow [the theater] to have prolonged endurance and operational reach. That’s only done from a total Army.” He emphasized the importance of technical capability and joint rehearsals, saying, “It means no difference to me whether I’m dealing with a reservist logistician or an active logistician. It’s about rehearsing together so that we get better at what we’re supposed to do on the terrain that we want, so that we get positional advantage.”



Maj. Gen. Winter added an international perspective, drawing from Australia’s use of reserves in crisis response. “We need to harness the entire surface area of all of our militaries…regular, reserve, national guard…and find innovative ways to bring everyone into the fight,” he said. “There isn’t a single natural disaster or event in Australia that the Army Reserve does not respond to. Because readiness is a mindset. They are the first out the door every time.” He also highlighted the role of reserve service in giving young people a sense of purpose and belonging.



Maj. Gen. Zagala offered a regional context, reflecting on current security challenges in the Philippines. “We know that the value of reserve forces in the Indo-Pacific is very important,” he said. “We are again threatened, and that our powerful neighbor is threatening us. So with that, that is enough motivation for a lot of members of our youth and our people to find the idealistic patriotic duty to serve their country.”



Throughout the discussion, panelists pointed to the need for transformation and innovation—particularly in training, recruitment, and the integration of new technologies. The conversation repeatedly emphasized the need for a diverse, modern, and adaptable reserve force that is fully embedded within the Army’s structure and strategy.



Brig. Gen. Trombley, who led the session, commended the panelists for their strategic insights and unified vision. “Our strategic environment demands a ready and resilient Total Army. Today’s discussion shows that reserve forces are not just support—they are essential partners in deterrence and defense,” she said in closing.



The panel was a highlight of LANPAC 2025, offering critical insights into how the U.S. and its allies can strengthen readiness and regional stability through the integration and empowerment of combat-ready reserve forces.