    F-16 Fighting Falcons perform range operations [Image 5 of 6]

    F-16 Fighting Falcons perform range operations

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 54th Fighter Group soars through the sky over the Oscura Range at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 21, 2025. During range operations, F-16 pilots perform munition drops and strafing maneuvers to test their abilities in the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 16:44
    Photo ID: 9041906
    VIRIN: 250421-F-WJ136-1509
    Resolution: 5790x3860
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
