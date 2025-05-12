Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Fighting Falcons perform range operations [Image 4 of 6]

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 54th Fighter Group soars through the sky over the Oscura Range at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 21, 2025. The Oscura Range is one of many ranges operated by the 54th Operations Support Squadron to train combat-ready F-16 pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 16:44
    Photo ID: 9041905
    VIRIN: 250421-F-WJ136-1459
    Resolution: 6797x4531
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    F16
    AirPower
    F16FightingFalcon
    HollomanAFB
    49thWing
    54thFighterGroup

