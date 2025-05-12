F-16 Fighting Falcons perform range operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 54th Fighter Group soars through the sky over the Oscura Range at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 21, 2025. The Oscura Range is one of many ranges operated by the 54th Operations Support Squadron to train combat-ready F-16 pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)