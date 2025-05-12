Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. José Sanchez, an emergency manager, assigned to the 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, and Airman 1st Class Ariadna Sanchez, an aerospace medical service specialist assigned to the 156th Medical Group Detachment 1, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), Puerto Rico Air National Guard, pose for an environmental portrait during the 2025 Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico emergency management Deployment for Training at Camp Santiago Joint Maneuver Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, May 15, 2025. The 2025 VIPR DFT measured multiple ANG civil engineer squadrons’ mission readiness by simulating an austere location to prepare participating Airmen to execute the Agile Combat Employment Concept in the U.S. Air Force Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)