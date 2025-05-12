Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANG Father & daughter serve together during deployment training [Image 2 of 3]

    ANG Father &amp; daughter serve together during deployment training

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Jewett 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. José Sanchez, an emergency manager, assigned to the 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, and Airman 1st Class Ariadna Sanchez, an aerospace medical service specialist assigned to the 156th Medical Group Detachment 1, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), Puerto Rico Air National Guard, pose for an environmental portrait during the 2025 Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico emergency management Deployment for Training at Camp Santiago Joint Maneuver Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, May 15, 2025. The 2025 VIPR DFT measured multiple ANG civil engineer squadrons’ mission readiness by simulating an austere location to prepare participating Airmen to execute the Agile Combat Employment Concept in the U.S. Air Force Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 15:14
    Photo ID: 9041504
    VIRIN: 250515-Z-QU148-1021
    Resolution: 3669x5504
    Size: 11.79 MB
    Location: SALINAS, PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, ANG Father & daughter serve together during deployment training [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Victoria Jewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros
    Siempre Adelante

