Father-daughter duo serve together in ANG deployment training

Photo By Senior Airman Victoria Jewett | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. José Sanchez, an emergency manager, assigned to the 129th...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Victoria Jewett | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. José Sanchez, an emergency manager, assigned to the 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, and Airman 1st Class Ariadna Sanchez, an aerospace medical service specialist assigned to the 156th Medical Group Detachment 1, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), Puerto Rico Air National Guard, pose for an environmental portrait during the 2025 Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico emergency management Deployment for Training at Camp Santiago Joint Maneuver Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, May 15, 2025. The 2025 VIPR DFT measured multiple ANG civil engineer squadrons’ mission readiness by simulating an austere location to prepare participating Airmen to execute the Agile Combat Employment Concept in the U.S. Air Force Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett) see less | View Image Page

CAMP SANTIAGO JOINT TRAINING CENTER, Puerto Rico — For Airman 1st Class Ariadna Sanchez, serving in the Puerto Rico Air National Guard has always been about people, caring for others through military medicine, standing by her community, and now, serving alongside her father at Salinas, Puerto Rico, May 15, 2025.



During the 2025 Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico emergency management Deployment for Training, Sanchez, an aerospace medical service specialist assigned to the 156th Medical Group Detachment 1, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP), Puerto Rico Air National Guard, worked for the first time alongside her father, Master Sgt. José Sanchez, an emergency manager with nearly 25 years of military service, who is now assigned to the 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard.



“Having my father still actively serving while I wear the same uniform is incredibly special,” said Airman 1st Class Sanchez. “It’s not just about following in his footsteps, it’s about walking beside him in service.”



Sanchez joined the 156th MDG Det. 1 CERFP in August 2022. Since then, she has immersed herself in hands-on medical readiness, triage, and emergency response, experiences that she says have fueled her goal of becoming a military physician through the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.



“Healthcare is where my heart is, and the military has allowed me to practice medicine with a greater purpose,” said Airman 1st Class Sanchez. “Being an aerospace medical service specialist has allowed me to care for those who serve, and that responsibility motivates me to keep learning, improving, and giving back.”



Her father’s path to the Air National Guard began over two decades ago, initially serving in the Marine Corps before transitioning to the Guard in 2004. He spent most of his career with the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron until another professional growth opportunity came at the 129th Rescue Wing a few years ago.



“I thought I’d just do four years,” Master Sgt. Sanchez said. “But the Guard became like a second family. The camaraderie, the mentorship; it all just kept me going. Suddenly, four years became 25.”



Master Sgt. Sanchez highlighted that seeing his daughter succeed in her career, being independent and driven, fills him with pride.



“Even though we’re far apart most of the time, I love seeing her do her own thing and excel. People tell me she’s doing great work, and that makes me proud,” said Master Sgt. Sanchez.



Though assigned to different units and stationed on opposite coasts, both father and daughter share a deep sense of duty to their communities and a belief in service that transcends generations.



“Being part of the Puerto Rico Air National Guard means being part of something rooted in community and culture,” said Airman 1st Class Sanchez. “It’s about being there when people need you most.”



While this training event marked their first opportunity to serve side by side, both hope it won’t be the last because serving in the Air National Guard is a family business for this father-daughter duo.