Change of Command Ceremony: Honoring Leadership and Welcoming New Beginnings

ALBANY, Ga. — The 2d Force Storage Battalion (2d FSB), Marine Force Command, Marine Corps Logistics Command Albany, held a Change of Command Ceremony on May 15, marking a leadership change for the battalion. The event honored outgoing commander Lt. Col. Timothy C. Fretwell for his dedicated service and welcomed incoming commander Lt. Col. Brett M. Berkman.

“In reality, my time here was great,” said Lt. Col. Fretwell. “I had the privilege of meeting these dedicated individuals — they literally moved Iron Rock every day. They did it in the heat, they did it in the icy winter mornings, and they did it not for fanfare but because they were part of the team. And I think as a unit, we thrived because we left our egos at the door. We remained loyal to each other, and we just put in work every day.”



Lt. Col. Brett Berkman, a former regional commander who played a key role in forming the unit, is welcomed back to the Marine Corps Logistics Command family to lead the battalion. Berkman previously was assigned 2d FSB in 2019 in the role of Accountable Property Officer and operations officer.



“This is an outstanding opportunity,” said Lt. Col. Berkman. “I'm going to continue to build upon the environment that Tim has created for these fine men and women to continue to excel.”

Fretwell stated, “As I depart, with a sense of pride and excitement to reunite with my family, I know Lieutenant Colonel Brett Berkman will build upon my progress, the 2d FSB's progress, and he will guide 2d FSB to a greater future.”



The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition that symbolizes the transfer of responsibility, the strength of the Marine Corps, and the enduring mission of the unit. The event highlighted the sacrifices made by military families, recognized key contributors, and emphasized the unit’s culture of excellence.