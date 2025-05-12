Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Change of Command Ceremony: Honoring Leadership and Welcoming New Beginnings [Image 10 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Change of Command Ceremony: Honoring Leadership and Welcoming New Beginnings

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Jonathan Wright 

    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command

    ALBANY, Ga. — The 2d Force Storage Battalion (2d FSB), Marine Force Command, Marine Corps Logistics Command Albany, held a Change of Command Ceremony on May 15, marking a leadership change for the battalion. The event honored outgoing commander Lt. Col. Timothy C. Fretwell for his dedicated service and welcomed incoming commander Lt. Col. Brett M. Berkman.
    “In reality, my time here was great,” said Lt. Col. Fretwell. “I had the privilege of meeting these dedicated individuals — they literally moved Iron Rock every day. They did it in the heat, they did it in the icy winter mornings, and they did it not for fanfare but because they were part of the team. And I think as a unit, we thrived because we left our egos at the door. We remained loyal to each other, and we just put in work every day.”

    Lt. Col. Brett Berkman, a former regional commander who played a key role in forming the unit, is welcomed back to the Marine Corps Logistics Command family to lead the battalion. Berkman previously was assigned 2d FSB in 2019 in the role of Accountable Property Officer and operations officer.

    “This is an outstanding opportunity,” said Lt. Col. Berkman. “I'm going to continue to build upon the environment that Tim has created for these fine men and women to continue to excel.”
    Fretwell stated, “As I depart, with a sense of pride and excitement to reunite with my family, I know Lieutenant Colonel Brett Berkman will build upon my progress, the 2d FSB's progress, and he will guide 2d FSB to a greater future.”

    The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition that symbolizes the transfer of responsibility, the strength of the Marine Corps, and the enduring mission of the unit. The event highlighted the sacrifices made by military families, recognized key contributors, and emphasized the unit’s culture of excellence.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 12:00
    Photo ID: 9040855
    VIRIN: 250515-M-FX029-7122
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 567.82 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Command Ceremony: Honoring Leadership and Welcoming New Beginnings [Image 12 of 12], by Jonathan Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Change of Command Ceremony: Honoring Leadership and Welcoming New Beginnings
    Change of Command Ceremony: Honoring Leadership and Welcoming New Beginnings
    Change of Command Ceremony: Honoring Leadership and Welcoming New Beginnings
    Change of Command Ceremony: Honoring Leadership and Welcoming New Beginnings
    Change of Command Ceremony: Honoring Leadership and Welcoming New Beginnings
    Change of Command Ceremony: Honoring Leadership and Welcoming New Beginnings
    Change of Command Ceremony: Honoring Leadership and Welcoming New Beginnings
    Change of Command Ceremony: Honoring Leadership and Welcoming New Beginnings
    Change of Command Ceremony: Honoring Leadership and Welcoming New Beginnings
    Change of Command Ceremony: Honoring Leadership and Welcoming New Beginnings
    Change of Command Ceremony: Honoring Leadership and Welcoming New Beginnings
    Change of Command Ceremony: Honoring Leadership and Welcoming New Beginnings

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download