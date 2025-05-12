Date Taken: 05.16.2025 Date Posted: 05.16.2025 11:47 Photo ID: 9040836 VIRIN: 250516-N-GP443-1001 Resolution: 7941x5294 Size: 2.71 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NAS Pensacola Fire Department Conducts Joint Life Flight Training [Image 2 of 2], by ENS Clarabelle Knyzhov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.