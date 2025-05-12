PENSACOLA, Fla. - Fire and Emergency Services Gulf Coast (F&ESGC) conducts a familiarization training session with Air Methods Life Flight May 16, 2025, onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola. NAS Pensacola actively maintains positive working relationships with area first responders. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Clarabelle Knyzhov)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 11:47
|Photo ID:
|9040835
|VIRIN:
|250516-N-GP443-1000
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Pensacola Fire Department Conducts Joint Life Flight Training [Image 2 of 2], by ENS Clarabelle Knyzhov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.