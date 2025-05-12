Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Curtis Wilbur Conducts Security Reaction Force Basic Course [Image 2 of 2]

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Personnel Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tchegoun Nonviakou, from Herndon, Virginia, conducts a mock takedown during a Security Reaction Force Basic course on the midship of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, May 10, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 10:35
    Photo ID: 9040687
    VIRIN: 250510-N-QV397-5074
    Resolution: 5400x3600
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
