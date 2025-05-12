Curtis Wilbur Conducts Security Reaction Force Basic Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fire Controlman 1st Class Tou Thao, from Oroville, California, center, instructs Sailors how to perform a mock take down on the midship of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a Security Reaction Force Basic course in the South China Sea, May 10, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)