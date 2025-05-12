Curtis Wilbur Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Zachary Pringle, from Bushnell, Florida, shows the chock is clear to the pilots of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 on the fight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during flight operations in the South China Sea, May 10, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)