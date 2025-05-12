Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Curtis Wilbur Conducts Flight Operations [Image 1 of 4]

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.09.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    From left, Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Deaja Colden, from Portsmouth, Virginia, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Zyaire Elliott, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, stow the fuel hose during flight operations on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, May 10, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 10:21
    Photo ID: 9040647
    VIRIN: 250510-N-QV397-3075
    Resolution: 5567x3712
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

