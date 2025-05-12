Curtis Wilbur Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Deaja Colden, from Portsmouth, Virginia, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Zyaire Elliott, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, stow the fuel hose during flight operations on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, May 10, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)