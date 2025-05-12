Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FRCSW 1st Industrial Facility to Undergo Audit with Flying Colors [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    FRCSW 1st Industrial Facility to Undergo Audit with Flying Colors

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Michael A Furlano 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) recently demonstrated exceptional performance, earning a 100% grade, during a highly anticipated inventory audit conducted on a vast array of assets and equipment by the Ernst & Young consulting team the Navy contracted with to perform these reviews.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 10:18
    Photo ID: 9040648
    VIRIN: 250501-N-JO235-9917
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 6.69 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRCSW 1st Industrial Facility to Undergo Audit with Flying Colors [Image 3 of 3], by Michael A Furlano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FRCSW 1st Industrial Facility to Undergo Audit with Flying Colors
    FRCSW 1st Industrial Facility to Undergo Audit with Flying Colors
    FRCSW 1st Industrial Facility to Undergo Audit with Flying Colors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    FRCSW 1st Industrial Facility to Undergo Audit with Flying Colors

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download