Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) recently demonstrated exceptional performance, earning a 100% grade, during a highly anticipated inventory audit conducted on a vast array of assets and equipment by the Ernst & Young consulting team the Navy contracted with to perform these reviews.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 10:18
|Photo ID:
|9040646
|VIRIN:
|250501-N-JO235-3856
|Resolution:
|2607x1738
|Size:
|594.34 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FRCSW 1st Industrial Facility to Undergo Audit with Flying Colors [Image 3 of 3], by Michael A Furlano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FRCSW 1st Industrial Facility to Undergo Audit with Flying Colors
No keywords found.