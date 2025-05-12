Gettysburg's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 14, 2025) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, picks up pallets from the flight deck of the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)