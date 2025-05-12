1264 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 14, 2025) A U.S. Sailor aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) secures a load to be transferred off-ship during a replenishment-at-sea in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
This work, Gettysburg's Deployment [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Kaitlin Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.