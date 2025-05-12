Gettysburg's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1264 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (May 14, 2025) A U.S. Sailor aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) secures a load to be transferred off-ship during a replenishment-at-sea in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)