Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bridge inspections held in conjunction with CENTAM Guardian 25 [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Bridge inspections held in conjunction with CENTAM Guardian 25

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Members from Joint Task Force-Bravo J7, CONRED and the 321st Civil Affairs team assess bridges throughout Guatemala during CENTAM Guardian 25, May 14, 2025.These bridge assessments include condition, maximum weight allowance, and possible submission for repairs through CONRED and other agencies. (Courtesy photo).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 23:43
    Photo ID: 9039696
    VIRIN: 250514-A-ZZ999-1003
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 923.52 KB
    Location: GUATEMALA CITY, GT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bridge inspections held in conjunction with CENTAM Guardian 25 [Image 8 of 8], by Capt. Katelin Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Training Held During CENTAM Guardian 25
    Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Training Held During CENTAM Guardian 25
    Global Health Engagements as part of CENTAM Guardian 25
    Global Health Engagements as part of CENTAM Guardian 25
    CENTAM Guardian exercise in Guatemala City, Guatemala
    CENTAM Guardian exercise in Guatemala City, Guatemala
    Bridge inspections held in conjunction with CENTAM Guardian 25
    Bridge inspections completed in conjunction with CENTAM Guardian 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CG25
    CENTAMGUARDIAN25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download