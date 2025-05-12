Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTAM Guardian exercise in Guatemala City, Guatemala [Image 6 of 8]

    CENTAM Guardian exercise in Guatemala City, Guatemala

    GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Capt. Katelin Robinson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    2nd Battalion, 153rd Infantry from the Arkansas Army National Guard led M4, M249 and M17 weapons training at Mariscal Zavala, Guatemala, May 14, 2025 as part of CENTAM Guardian 25. Members of the Guatemalan military had their weapons inspected by COLT and practiced various firing tactics. Subject matter experts from various nations are leading training sessions in command and control, search and rescue, law enforcement, and cyber security among others, fostering a valuable exchange of knowledge and experience.(Courtesy photo)

