LANPAC 2025: Japan Gen. Yasunori Morishita

Gen. Yasunori Morishita, commanding general of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, sits in an interview with Tim Martin of Wall Street Journal during the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exhibition, May 15, 2025, in Honolulu, Hawaii. LANPAC is the premier forum for land power discussions in the Indo-Pacific region. Hosted by the Association of the United States Army and supported by U.S. Army Pacific, LANPAC 2025 brings together representatives from more than 30 Indo-Pacific nations, including a dozen Chiefs of Armies, to address critical security challenges and how to solve complex challenges in the region with members of academia and industry. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)