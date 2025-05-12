Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LANPAC 2025: Japan Gen. Yasunori Morishita [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    LANPAC 2025: Japan Gen. Yasunori Morishita

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Gen. Yasunori Morishita, commanding general of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, sits in an interview with Tim Martin of Wall Street Journal during the Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) Symposium and Exhibition, May 15, 2025, in Honolulu, Hawaii. LANPAC is the premier forum for land power discussions in the Indo-Pacific region. Hosted by the Association of the United States Army and supported by U.S. Army Pacific, LANPAC 2025 brings together representatives from more than 30 Indo-Pacific nations, including a dozen Chiefs of Armies, to address critical security challenges and how to solve complex challenges in the region with members of academia and industry. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.15.2025 22:25
    Photo ID: 9039646
    VIRIN: 250515-A-CJ630-1379
    Resolution: 6074x4051
    Size: 6.71 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LANPAC 2025: Japan Gen. Yasunori Morishita [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Abreanna Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LANPAC 2025: Japan Gen. Yasunori Morishita
    LANPAC 2025: Japan Gen. Yasunori Morishita
    LANPAC 2025: Japan Gen. Yasunori Morishita
    LANPAC 2025: Japan Gen. Yasunori Morishita
    LANPAC 2025: Japan Gen. Yasunori Morishita

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #IndoPacificSecurity
    #LANPAC2025
    #PartnershipsForPeace
    #PrevailingThroughLandpower
    #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific #Partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download